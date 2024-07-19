Zim Attends 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe is well represented as it attends the 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

Ezra Chadzamira, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, encouraged, “Tanzanian youths to invest in Zimbabwe.”

The 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair follows Zimbabwe’s on hosting of its Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo whose guest of owner was Kenyan President William Ruto.

Minister Chadzamira in his keynote address to members of the Tanzania Youths on Business, said, “young people are the vanguard of socio-economic transformation.”

Chadzamira urged the youths to expend their energy on developing their country and leveraging on low-hanging fruits that exist in the agriculture sector, and any other existing ones

Chadzamira also extended an invitation to young Tanzanians to, “exploit the abundant investment opportunities in Zimbabwe by riding on the cordial relations that exist between Dar es Salaam and Harare.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, emphasized Zimbabwe’s readiness to welcome foreign investors, a situation he said is anchored on, “President Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.”

The two sister countries share warm relations dating back to the former’s struggle for independence when the latter assisted with training and weapons as a member of the Frontline states.

Chadzamira also exhorted the Tanzanian youths to lead from the front and spearhead the socio-economic transformation of their nation.