Ndarama Technologies is set to officially launch on 29 July, unveiling its vision to help shape Zimbabwe’s digital future through homegrown innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital sovereignty.

Founded by Zimbabwean technology entrepreneur Engineer Tererai Tinashe Maposa, Ndarama Technologies focuses on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and locally developed technology solutions aimed at supporting government, business, and industry. The company says its vision is to build technology that is proudly Zimbabwean while remaining globally competitive.

According to Eng. Maposa, the official launch will coincide with a high-level seminar to be held at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) Innovation Hub.

Our official launch will bring together government officials, technology leaders, academics, innovators, and industry stakeholders to discuss how Zimbabwe can build an AI ecosystem founded on secure digital infrastructure, local innovation, and responsible data governance.

He also said that their launch positions Ndarama Technologies as a homegrown technology company seeking to contribute to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation through locally developed digital solutions while championing conversations around data ownership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital independence.

Delivering the keynote address will be the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, whose presentation is expected to outline the government’s vision for building the foundations of Zimbabwe’s artificial intelligence future.

Hosted at the HIT Innovation Hub, the seminar and official launch will explore how Zimbabwe can strengthen digital sovereignty while creating an enabling environment for AI innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

The launch comes amid growing national conversations around data ownership, local innovation, and the role of AI in public and private sectors. Ndarama Technologies is positioning itself under the banner “Proudly Zimbabwean. Globally Focused” with the rallying message: “Own Our Data. Build Our AI. Shape Our Future.”

Registration for the national seminar is open via http://www.ndaramatech.co.zw or by scanning the QR code on promotional materials