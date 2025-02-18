What is AI: A Quick Guide For Beginners

The term AI has been making rounds on the internet as of late. The idea of artificial intelligence has been around for a while, and many different technologies depend on it to work. However, it appears that a new era of artificial intelligence is upon us, as tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Goku and several others are trending.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, revolutionising healthcare, and redefining the way we live and work. But what exactly is AI, and how does it work?

What is AI?

AI is the ability of machines to think and learn like humans, put simply.

Artificial Intelligence is a computer science sector that focuses on creating intelligent machines capable of performing tasks that would typically require human levels of intelligence. These tasks include problem-solving, speech recognition, and decision-making, among others.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

AI is an interrelated kind of science with many approaches. It can be rule-based and operate under a predefined set or conditions, or it can use machine learning algorithms to adapt to its environment. The latter is particularly more effective because it allows AI systems to learn from data, making them more versatile and capable of handling unforeseen scenarios.

Since the question pertaining to what AI is has been answered, It is also worth mentioning it is not because there have been several common misconceptions surrounding AI.

According to experts, AI is synonymous with robots but not limited to robotics. It is a broader field that includes various technologies like search natural language processing and algorithms (a set of rules or instructions that a computer follows to perform a specific task). Algorithms are the building blocks of all AI systems. The technology is said to be capable of surpassing human intelligence. However, some argue that the idea that AI will soon outsmart humans is exaggerated riding on the fact that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is still theoretical and far from realisation.

AI doesn’t “understand” text or speech in the human sense, it processes data based on patterns but lacks comprehension. The coming in of AI has aroused the idea that it will lead to rapid growth in unemployment. However, it cannot replace jobs that require emotional intelligence, creativity, and other human-specific skills because it can only automate specific tasks.

AI can be categorised based on its capabilities namely; Narrow AI or Weak AI, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Artificial Super Intelligence.

One can also explore the types of artificial intelligence based on functionality: Reactive machines, Limited memory, Theory of mind and Self-awareness.

Applications and Examples of AI include a vast majority of Everyday technology, Business, Healthcare, Finance and several others.

Large Language Models like ChatGPT are revolutionising the way we interact with software. Whether it’s customer service, project management, or data analysis. AI tools are enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity across all sectors.