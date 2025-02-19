RBZ Claims Inflation Plummets from 37,2% in Oct 2024 to 3,7% in Dec 2024

Treasury has revealed through RBZ Deputy Governor Dr Innocent Matshe during a panel discussion at a breakfast meeting arranged by the CEO Roundtable on Thursday last week that Zimbabwe inflation plummeted from 37,2% in October 2024 to 3,7% in December 2024.

The Reserve Bank maintained its Monetary Policy by increasing the bank policy rate and statutory reserves to mitigate inflation and exchange rate risks in September last year resulting in the central bank policy rate which is the rate that is used by the RBZ to implement or signal its monetary policy stance successfully eliminating inflationary pressures from October 2024 onwards and as a result, “Zimbabwe’s monthly inflation rate plummeted from 37,2 percent in October 2024 to 3,7 percent in December 2024.”

“The new RBZ establishment is focusing on maintaining stability, so forget random printing of money; it is now a thing of the past.

“In this regard, we will prudently calibrate the liquidity conditions in the market to curb speculative activities,” said the RBZ Governor.

The Deputy Governor said the apex bank will continue reducing inflation and supporting economic growth.

He added that the cehtral bank will manage market liquidity to prevent speculative activities and ensure a stable conducive economy.

Reduction of any inflation shows sound economic fundamentals are in place and the Central Bank has done well in infusing confidence and macro economic policies in this regard.