VP Mohadi Commissions Cutting-Edge School Facilities ln Beitbridge

Vice President (VP) Kembo Mohadi has commissioned a range of innovative facilities integrating technology and sustainability to enhance the learning environment at Mtetengwe primary school in Beitbridge where he officiated the Run for Hope half marathon on Saturday.

The newly commissioned facilities include a 40-unit solar-powered computer laboratory, providing students with access to digital tools and resources and the laboratory is part of a broader upgrade that includes a refurbished school block with 8 modern classrooms, a community nutritional garden linked to a school feeding scheme, and a solar-powered borehole ensuring safe water access. These facilities demonstrate the potential of technology and partnerships to drive community development and improve education outcomes.

He applauded NetOne’s commitment to national priorities, saying, “Education is the bedrock of national development. These renovations are proof that our private sector is fully aligned with our shared vision to equip every child with a conducive and competitive learning environment.”

The solar-powered computer laboratory is a notable highlight, enabling students to access digital resources and develop essential skills in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. The facility is expected to enhance the learning experience and provide students with a competitive edge in an increasingly digital world.

The commissioning of these facilities underscores the importance of investing in education and technology to drive national development and achieve inclusive growth. By leveraging technology and partnerships, communities can create opportunities for growth, improve education outcomes, and build a brighter future for generations to come.