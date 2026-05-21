Zimbabwe’s efforts to modernise its mining sector have gathered momentum after the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) announced plans to pursue a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development following the appointment of Dr Thomas Utete Wushe as Permanent Secretary.

Dr Wushe’s appointment, confirmed under Government’s restructuring of key economic portfolios, has raised expectations of accelerated digital reforms in mineral governance. ICT professionals and mining stakeholders say the ministry now has an opportunity to integrate advanced technologies into licensing, monitoring and mineral accountability systems.

CSZ president Mr Taurai Freddy Ndhlovu said digital transformation has become essential to improving transparency and efficiency in the mining industry.

“We congratulate Dr Thomas Utete Wushe on his appointment. His arrival comes at a critical moment as Zimbabwe intensifies industrialisation and digital transformation across strategic sectors,” Mr Ndhlovu said. “ICT is now a key pillar in ensuring sustainability, transparency and competitiveness in mining.”

At the centre of the proposed partnership is the upgrade of the mining cadastral system, which administers exploration licences, mining titles, geological data and compliance processes.

Sector analysts say the current manual and fragmented structures slow down processing times, undermine data accuracy and create room for disputes over overlapping claims.

Experts argue that digitising the cadastral platform could reduce licence processing times from about 90 days to under 30, cut claim disputes by nearly 60 percent, and strengthen mineral revenue accountability through real time reporting tools.

Technologies earmarked for adoption include GIS mapping, artificial intelligence, blockchain verification, predictive analytics, cloud systems and cybersecurity frameworks.

Cybersecurity specialists warn that as Zimbabwe shifts to digital mining systems, protecting geological databases, mineral records and licensing information will become increasingly critical to safeguarding national mineral assets and maintaining investor confidence.

Mr Ndhlovu said Zimbabwe has adequate ICT skills to support the proposed transition, citing software developers, data scientists, GIS experts and cybersecurity engineers already working in the country.

“The future of mining extends beyond extraction. It is now driven by data management, automation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, mineral traceability and smart governance systems,” he said.

He added that the drive toward digital mining aligns with the Government’s Vision 2030 goals of beneficiation, value addition and responsible resource management.

The CSZ says it is ready to assist the ministry through technical consultations, policy input, skills development, innovation platforms and the development of secure digital systems.

Analysts note that a digitally enabled mining sector could also create new employment opportunities for young Zimbabweans in fields such as AI engineering, drone technology, mineral data analytics and cybersecurity.

Zimbabwe’s shift toward ICT integrated mining positions the country to join regional and global trends where smart technologies increasingly underpin mineral governance, production monitoring and sustainable industry growth.