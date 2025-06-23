Zambian Government Accused of Quietly Enacting ‘Surveillance State’ Law

The Zambian government is accused for quietly passing the CCTV Public Protection Bill, 2025, a new law that critics say threatens fundamental freedoms and pushes the country toward becoming a surveillance state.

Constitutional rights advocate Dr. Kelvin Mugala has raised alarm, warning that the legislation grants sweeping powers to the state under the guise of public protection, with little to no oversight.

“This bill is not in the people’s best interests,” Mugala said in a statement. “It’s a dangerous step towards a surveillance and police state.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

According to Mugala, the bill introduces mandatory licensing for anyone operating CCTV cameras, even outside private homes and businesses and allows government agents to conduct inspections without a warrant. It also gives them powers to arrest individuals suspected of non-compliance, without judicial authorization.

“It creates a centralised surveillance authority with wide discretion and no civilian oversight,” Mugala said, adding that the law violates several constitutional rights.

He cited specific breaches of Zambia’s Constitution, including Article 17 on the right to privacy, Article 20 on freedom of expression, Article 21 on freedom of assembly, and Article 18, which protects against arbitrary arrest and guarantees due legal process.

“This law will criminalise ordinary citizens for trying to protect their property,” Mugala said. “Instead of protecting rights, it erodes them,silencing democracy through fear.”

He further warned that the CCTV Bill mirrors the controversial Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, which he believes has already been used to clamp down on dissent and limit public accountability.