Vandalism of Solar Panels, ZESA and Irrigation Equipment Undermining Agricultural Productivity and Food Security

By Ross Moyo

Rampant theft and vandalism of solar panels, ZESA infrastructure, and irrigation equipment are increasingly undermining agricultural productivity and threatening Zimbabwe’s food security, particularly in rural areas.

This concern was recently raised by Beitbridge West Member of Parliament, Cde Thusani Ndou, who urged local communities to protect critical infrastructure to prevent setbacks to development and the Government’s rural transformation programme.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement session hosted by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Albert Nguluvhe, on Friday, Hon. Ndou said the situation has reached alarming levels.

“The continued vandalism and theft of solar panels and related equipment is affecting the provision of electricity, especially in rural communities where solar power is often the main energy source for public institutions,” said Ndou.

He stressed that damage to irrigation infrastructure was having a direct impact on agricultural productivity, further endangering national food security.

“The vandalism of irrigation equipment is disrupting farming operations, and this ultimately affects food availability and economic resilience. We need to shift this mindset as a community,” he added.

Hon. Ndou highlighted that not only solar and irrigation infrastructure, but also ZESA and telecommunications equipment, were being targeted by criminals, a trend he described as both economically damaging and socially destabilizing.

“These acts of vandalism and theft are not only interrupting essential services but also resulting in significant financial losses to both the Government and ordinary citizens,” he said.

He emphasized the urgent need for community-driven interventions to curb the destruction of vital infrastructure, noting that continued losses could slow down rural development and weaken the country’s broader economic prospects.

“You will note that theft and vandalism of infrastructure often disrupt economic activities. This is not just a local issue it’s a national threat,” he warned.

Hon. Ndou called on local leadership, law enforcement agencies, and residents to work together in safeguarding the infrastructure that underpins rural development, food production, and energy access.

As the Government rolls out projects aimed at transforming rural areas and boosting food self-sufficiency, such acts of sabotage could reverse the gains made, putting communities at further risk.