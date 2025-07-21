Netflix Harnesses Power of Generative AI in Visual Effects

Netflix has made an incorporation generative AI in the production of its Argentine sci-fi series El Eternauta. The AI techcreate a visual effects scene depicting a building collapse in Buenos Aires, allowing the team to finish the scene ten times faster than traditional methods.

This development has significant implications for the film industry, particularly in Zimbabwe, where visual effects work is often expensive and time-consuming. The use of AI in VFX could potentially revolutionize the way filmmakers approach complex scenes, making it more accessible and cost-effective.

While some may be concerned about the impact of AI on human creatives, Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasizes that AI is being used as a tool to aid creatives, not replace them. However, recent layoffs in the industry have raised questions about the role of AI in the future of work.

As AI-generated VFX becomes more prevalent, Zimbabwean filmmakers may soon have the opportunity to leverage this technology to create high-quality visual effects without breaking the bank. The potential applications of AI in film production are vast, and it will be interesting to see how this technology evolves and shapes the industry in the years to come.