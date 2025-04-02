USD$74 Million Raised for 525 Mortgage & 2518 Title Deeds Applicants

By Ross Moyo

About Usd$74 million has been set aside for 525 mortgage and exactly 2518 title deeds applicants.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri revealed this yesterday at the one stop centre in Harare where he expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far in title deeds processing.

“We are happy to announce the issuance of tittle deeds started slowly but gained momentum with many farmers approaching our one stop centre in Harare. So far 2 518 have applied for title deeds, with 525 of them having applied for mortgages. US$74 million having been raised so far,” Professor Jiri said.

Zimbabwean Banks are providing financial support to farmers under a mortgage arrangement as over 12 000 farmers with 99 leases are eligible to apply for title deeds as their farms have already been surveyed, while other farmers can organise themselves to have their farms surveyed in groups whilst over 2 500 farmers applied for title deeds, with US$74 million having been raised since the process started in February this year.

Launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December last year, implementation of the land tenure security programme continues to gain momentum and traction.

The process of title deeds issuance is being devolved to all provinces so that it will make life easier for all farmers to get the deeds.

“We have found out that our one stop centre is now overwhelmed, and farmers are traveling long distance to Harare, so we are decentralising so that we establish title deeds offices countrywide,” he said.