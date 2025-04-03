POTRAZ Dismisses Allegations Of Irregularities in ISP License

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has dismissed allegations of irregularities in awarding an Internet Service Provider (ISP) license to IMC Communications. According to POTRAZ Director General, Dr. Gift Machengete, the online publication’s claims are “baseless and misleading, aimed at tarnishing the regulator’s reputation.”

Dr. Machengete explained that IMC Communications submitted its application on May 27, 2024, and underwent a comprehensive five-month evaluation process. “Contrary to allegations that POTRAZ did not follow due processes in issuing a license to IMC Communications, these were followed,” said Dr. Machengete.

The application was reviewed by an eight-member licensing committee and received final approval from POTRAZ’s seven-member board of directors. The license was officially granted on October 14, 2024.

Dr. Machengete emphasized that the ISP National Licence granted to IMC Communications costs “$50,000 for a 10-year period. This is the smallest public telecommunications licence and is available to all qualifying applicants who meet the minimum regulatory requirements.”

He also denied claims of a $10 million bribe being paid to secupre the license, calling them “both illogical and defamatory.”

Dr. Machengete further noted that licensing decisions are made collectively through committee processes, with no individual having the authority to approve applications.