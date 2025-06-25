INTERPOL Shuts Down Over 20,000 Malicious Domains and IPs in Global Cybercrime Crackdown*

By Ross Moyo

In a sweeping international effort to combat cybercrime, INTERPOL has dismantled more than 20,000 malicious domains and IP addresses linked to 69 information-stealing malware variants. The operation, code-named *Operation Secure*, took place between January and April 2025 and involved law enforcement agencies from 26 countries.

In a statement released this week, INTERPOL said the joint action focused on identifying and dismantling networks behind the spread of malware used for phishing, data theft, online fraud, and social media scams.

“These coordinated efforts resulted in the takedown of 79 percent of the identified suspicious IP addresses,” INTERPOL said.

The global operation led to the seizure of 41 servers and over 100 gigabytes of data, while 32 individuals were arrested in connection with various forms of cybercrime.

*Major Arrests and Raids*

Authorities in Vietnam arrested 18 suspects and seized electronic devices, SIM cards, business registration documents, and approximately $11,500 in cash. Additional raids in Sri Lanka led to 12 more arrests, while two individuals were taken into custody in Nauru.

In Hong Kong, police uncovered 117 command-and-control (C2) servers distributed across 89 internet service providers. These servers were being used to remotely control malware and launch widespread malicious campaigns.

*Global Cybercrime on the Rise*

Operation Secure comes as cybercrime continues to grow in scale and complexity. The dismantled infrastructure was linked to a range of malware families that specifically target personal and financial data, often distributed through phishing emails, malicious ads, or compromised websites.

INTERPOL emphasized that successful takedowns of this nature depend on cross-border collaboration and real-time intelligence sharing among nations.

“This operation demonstrates the critical importance of international cooperation in identifying and dismantling cybercrime networks that operate across borders,” INTERPOL noted.

*Looking Ahead*

As cyber threats evolve, international law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to stay ahead of criminal networks. INTERPOL has pledged to continue coordinating operations like Operation Secure to protect global digital infrastructure and minimize the impact of cyberattacks on governments, businesses, and individuals.