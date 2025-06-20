UNDP and China Tech Institute Launch Africa Digital Innovation Hub to Accelerate Inclusive Growth

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) have partnered to launch the Africa Digital Empowerment and Innovation Hub, a bold initiative aimed at fast-tracking the continent’s digital transformation.

Announced in Beijing, China, the agreement was sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by UNDP Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa and CAICT Vice President Li Guanyu. The hub is designed as a collaborative platform to develop digital infrastructure, co-create inclusive digital solutions, and equip Africans, particularly governments, youth and women with cutting-edge digital skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital governance.

“This partnership with CAICT is a bold step toward realising Africa’s digital future. By combining UNDP’s development expertise with CAICT’s technological leadership, we are laying the foundation for people-centered digital transformation aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Eziakonwa.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The hub will promote South-South cooperation by leveraging open-source technologies, digital public goods, and locally-driven innovation. It will also support African start-ups and entrepreneurs through mentorship, accelerator programmes, and investment dialogues, with a strong focus on cross-border collaboration between African and Chinese firms.

According to UNDP, the initiative will target key sectors such as health, education, green energy, and agriculture sectors seen as critical to building resilient, tech-enabled economies across Africa.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to leverage technology for inclusive growth and development,” added Li Guanyu of CAICT, a research entity under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The Africa Digital Empowerment and Innovation Hub aligns with growing calls for global cooperation to close Africa’s digital divide and foster locally owned, sustainable tech ecosystems.