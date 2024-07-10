TX Money Transfer To Bridge Gaps ln Remittance Sector

Bard Santner Incorporated launched a new money remittance platform called TX Money Transfer in Harare today in a bid to provide a new value proposition based on reliability, transparency and efficiency.

Addressing journalists during the launch TX Money Transfer executive director Lucia Chingwaru reflected that the company is determined to offer quality and reliable service while building scale and presence across the nation in collaboration with existing players.

“ Our main objective is to bridge existing gaps in the remittance sector by offering reliable, integrated and service, the flow of cash transactions comes with challenges at focal point of collection, receiver often encounter obstacles such as system failures , insufficient funds at collection points, long waiting times and undisclosed charges that becomes apparent only upon collection”, Chingwaru said.

She added that, “This approach will enable other remittance providers to offer services more efficiently and reliably to their customers for example we are currently offering this service to InnBucks and finalizing similar agreements with other key players in the market”.

The Executive Director of the company Tatenda Hungwe said TX Money Transfer underscores the unwavering dedication to the financial inclusivity and understand the accessibility of financial services to all.