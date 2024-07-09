ICT Minister Urges Zimpost To Enhance Post Money Visibility

The minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera announced initiatives aimed at expanding ZIMPOST’s reach in rural areas to ensure inclusive access to postal services across the country. She urged ZimPost to ensure that Post Money becoming a vibrant and visible product in the market.

Postal and Courier service provider ZimPost is set to repurpose all Community Information Centres into Digital Information Centres, offering various smart solutions to citizens, TechnoMag reports. Speaking during ZIMPOST Annual General Meeting, Minister Mavetera said government has approved turnaround strategies centered around digitalizing the postal business which includes Zimpost’s effective participation in e-commerce, last mile delivery services for online purchases and enhance financial accessibility through its product Post Money.

Mavetera met with ZIMPOST stakeholders at an AGM today, discussing key strategies for a SMART Post Office as enunciated by President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa. Notably, this was the first ZIMPOST AGM for presenting audited financials since 2016.

Key points and strategies to make Zimpost smarter were listed as: