TotalEnergies announced that it has entered into a l 21-year power supply agreement with Google, committing to deliver 1 terawatt hour of renewable energy to support the tech giant’s data centres in Malaysia. This deal marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between energy providers and major tech companies seeking sustainable energy solutions.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The renewable power will be sourced from the upcoming Citra Energies solar plant, which is slated to begin construction in early 2026. TotalEnergies expressed confidence that the project will significantly bolster Google’s energy supply, particularly as the demand for electricity in data centres continues to surge.

The power supply contract is anticipated to come into effect in the first quarter of 2026, aligning with Google’s strategy to enhance the sustainability of its operations in the region. As technology companies increasingly pivot towards artificial intelligence (AI) development, they are discovering that their energy requirements often exceed the available capacity of domestic electricity utilities.

TotalEnergies’ new agreement exemplifies the growing trend of partnerships between renewable energy suppliers and tech firms, responding to the rising energy demands driven by digital innovations. As data centres require vast amounts of power, securing sustainable energy sources has become critical for companies like Google to maintain operational efficiency and meet environmental goals.

This collaboration highlights TotalEnergies’ commitment to renewable energy solutions and positions both companies at the forefront of the transition towards sustainable energy in the tech industry. The implications of this deal are expected to resonate throughout the energy and technology sectors as they navigate the challenges posed by increasing energy demands.