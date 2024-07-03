Econet Drops Data Market Share By 8,8%

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading and largest Telecommunications company by subscriber base, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s (EWZ), has registered a market share drop on the internet and traffic segment by 8,8 percent margin to 74, 94 percent from 83,70 percent in the prior quarter

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe’s (POTRAZ) 2024 first-quarter report, this represents a decline in growth from 83,7 percent market share at the close of the fourth quarter in 2024.

Cellphone or Mobile internet and data traffic grew by 24,90 percent to 58,44 petabytes in the first quarter of 2024 from 46, 79 petabytes recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile virtually all mobile network operators including Econet, Telecel, NetOne recorded a surge in mobile internet traffic consistent with POTRAZ’s analysis of internet and data usage in the first quarter of 2024.

Telecel’s share in the segment remained constant at 0,35 percent while NetOne’s data and internet traffic doubled to 14,4 petabytes in the first quarter of this year from 7,4 petabytes realised in the prior quarter.

NetOne’s internet and data traffic market share increased by the same 8,8 percent margin, “to 24,71 percent in the first quarter to March 2024.”

“The growth in mobile data traffic has been an ongoing trend as users continue to shift from consumption of voice-centric services to data-centric services, coupled with increased expansion of digital services, remote working, online learning, growing Internet connectivity and streaming services amongst other factors,” said POTRAZ.