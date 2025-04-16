TelOne Expands Services With New Online Store

Converged telecommunications operator, TelOne, in a bid to diversify its offerings beyond traditional services, has launched an online store, allowing customers to purchase a range of gadgets and essential tech products directly from their website. A move that marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy.

The new platform features products such as Mini DC UPS devices, solar equipment, laptops, PCs, landline handsets, and pre-paid electricity tokens.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

TelOne’s online store caters to both household and business needs, with a particular emphasis on power backup solutions a critical requirement in Zimbabwe, where electricity shortages remain a persistent challenge. The inclusion of solar devices and Mini DC UPS units suggests an attempt to address the country’s energy instability, though it remains to be seen whether the company can compete with established electronics retailers.

The availability of laptops and PCs could appeal to remote workers and students, especially as hybrid work and e-learning continue to grow in popularity.

The question becomes if the company will match the variety and pricing offered by dedicated electronics vendors.

TelOne’s foray into e-commerce places it in direct competition with established online retailers such as Econet’s EcoCash Shop and other local tech sellers. While the company’s brand recognition may give it an initial advantage, sustaining customer interest will depend on competitive pricing, product quality, and after-sales support areas.

TelOne’s online store’s ambitious attempt aims to modernise its services and tap into Zimbabwe’s growing e-commerce market. While the convenience of purchasing gadgets directly from a trusted provider may attract early adopters, long-term success will hinge on execution.