Lesotho Grants Starlink 10-Year Licence, Transforming National Connectivity

The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) has granted Starlink Lesotho (Pty) Ltd a 10-year licence to operate satellite internet services across the country, ushering in a new chapter for digital access and national connectivity.

The landmark decision, announced on April 14, 2025, marks the first time a satellite internet provider has been licensed in Lesotho. With Starlink’s entry, individuals and businesses, especially those in remote and underserved areas are expected to benefit from fast, reliable broadband through low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The Authority said in a media statement that the move reflects its commitment to a competitive, forward-looking communications sector that drives economic growth and fosters innovation.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“This decision marks a significant step forward in the country’s digital transformation”.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, submitted its application in April 2024. At the time, the LCA determined that its existing licensing and classification frameworks needed to be updated to accommodate the advanced satellite technology. This led to a comprehensive review of regulations, including a robust public consultation process.

A revised framework was officially gazetted on January 31, 2025. The second round of public consultations concluded on March 20, 2025, with feedback from stakeholders helping shape the final terms. The Board of Directors then approved Starlink’s application, clearing the path for deployment.

The licence allows Starlink Lesotho to offer satellite internet under terms to be finalized with the LCA. The service is expected to be a game-changer in a country where terrain and infrastructure challenges have long hindered connectivity.

By delivering internet directly via satellite, Starlink will connect rural schools, health facilities, small enterprises, and homes previously beyond the reach of fiber or mobile networks. Experts say this could boost digital inclusion, economic participation, and innovation in key sectors such as education, finance, and agriculture.

The LCA extended its appreciation to all stakeholders and members of the public who contributed to what it described as an inclusive and historic process.

“The licensing of Starlink Lesotho marks the dawn of a new era for connectivity in Lesotho”.