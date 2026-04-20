Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a more attractive destination for solar investment, rolling out a framework that allows independent power producers (IPPs) to sell electricity directly to the state under bankable agreements backed by currency and tariff assurances.

Under the model, solar developers can secure long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), guaranteeing a steady revenue stream for electricity fed into the national grid.

These agreements are reinforced by Government Implementation Agreements (GIAs), which bundle critical incentives, including assurances from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on foreign-currency convertibility and the ability to repatriate dividends and service offshore debt.

The structure is already unlocking financing for projects that previously struggled to reach financial close due to currency risks and concerns over payment reliability.

Recent sovereign guarantees extended to projects such as the 30-megawatt Vungu solar plant are seen as a turning point, helping attract offshore capital into Zimbabwe’s renewable energy sector.

In addition to contractual guarantees, the government has committed to viable tariff structures for a portfolio of solar projects, a move aimed at lowering financing costs and improving project bankability.

At the same time, Zimbabwe is expanding net metering, allowing households and businesses to export excess solar power to the grid in exchange for credits or compensation.

The policy is expected to boost distributed generation while easing pressure on the national grid.

Energy experts say the combined approach offers both immediate and long-term benefits.

Solar projects can be deployed relatively quickly, providing relief from persistent load shedding while reducing reliance on imported diesel and exposure to volatile fuel prices.

The construction and operation of solar plants are also expected to create jobs and widen the tax base.

The government has already licensed close to 1,000 megawatts of solar IPP capacity under standardized GIA frameworks, signaling an aggressive push to scale renewable energy generation,however, challenges remain.

Off taker risk and delayed payments continue to be a concern for investors, who are increasingly insisting on sovereign guarantees or escrow arrangements to secure revenue flows.

Currency volatility also remains a critical issue, making clear and enforceable RBZ provisions essential in all agreements.

Grid infrastructure presents another hurdle.

As more solar capacity comes online, upgrades will be needed to prevent curtailment and ensure stable integration into the national system.

Despite these risks developers and financiers say Zimbabwe’s evolving framework marks a pragmatic shift toward bankable renewable energy projects.

With enforceable PPAs, GIAs backed by foreign currency assurances, and guaranteed tariffs, the country is offering a clearer pathway for solar farms to sell power to the state provided investors structure deals carefully and account for grid and currency constraints.

By Darren Magumura