Starlink’s Global Expansion Reaches 130 Countries, With over 5.8 Million Subscribers

Starlink has surpassed 5.8 million subscribers worldwide and is now available in 130 countries, territories and markets. This rapid expansion underscores Starlink’s mission to provide high-speed internet access to underserved and remote regions globally.

In Africa, the momentum is particularly striking. The Democratic Republic of Congo recently granted Starlink a license, reversing a previous ban and opening the door to improved connectivity in a country where only about 30% of the population had internet access as of 2023. Similarly, nations like Somalia and Lesotho have embraced Starlink, recognizing its potential to bridge the digital divide in areas lacking traditional infrastructure.

The service’s affordability is a key factor driving its adoption across the continent. In countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, Starlink offers monthly subscription plans that are competitive with, or even cheaper than, those of leading fixed internet service providers. This pricing strategy has made it an attractive option for users in regions with limited or expensive internet services.

By Ruvarashe Gora

However, Starlink’s expansion has not been without challenges. In several African countries, including South Africa and Botswana, regulatory hurdles have slowed its rollout. South Africa’s insistence on local ownership requirements has been a sticking point, while Botswana’s telecommunications authority has prohibited the importation and use of Starlink kits due to unmet regulatory requirements.

Despite these obstacles, Starlink’s presence is prompting changes in the African telecommunications landscape. In Zimbabwe, for instance, the arrival of Starlink has led local Internet Service Providers like Liquid Home to reduce prices, while TelOne has partnered with Eutelsat’s OneWeb to offer competing satellite internet services. These developments indicate a shift towards more competitive and accessible internet services across the continent.

As Starlink’s global reach expands, so does its impact on internet accessibility, especially in underserved regions. By offering affordable, high-speed internet, Starlink is not only transforming markets but also playing a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide for millions worldwide.