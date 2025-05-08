Zimpost and ZOU collaborate to inspire women and girls in ICT education

Zimpost has partnered with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) to inspire women and girls in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). This collaboration aims to combat the gender gap in the tech industry and encourage female participation.

The announcement was made during anp interview at their stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), where Zimpost showcased some of their upcoming initiatives focused on improving the living standards of women.

Zimpost’s Marketing General Manager, Venencia Sigauke, emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment in ICT. “By equipping women and girls with essential skills and support, we can help them realize their potential in technology careers,” she stated.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi.

As part of this initiative, Zimpost will provide data information centers to support the training of women and girls, ensuring they have access to the necessary resources for their education.

The program will include training sessions aimed at developing technical skills and opportunities that connect students with successful women in the industry.

With Zimpost and ZOU dedicated to this cause, the partnership promises to create a sustainable model for empowering women and girls in ICT, paving the way for a more equitable and innovative future in Zimbabwe’s technology landscape.