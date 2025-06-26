Dr Chirume Raises Alarm Over Digital Colonialism

Ministry of ICT urges Africa to build its own AI systems to protect local values

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Beaulah Chirume, has called for urgent African-led development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, saying the continent risks being sidelined if it continues relying on Western technologies.

She was speaking on Tuesday at the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Bangkok and Thailand, a high-level event organised by UNESCO that brought together global policymakers, technologists, and thought leaders to explore ethical challenges around AI deployment.

“African countries must move beyond being passive consumers of AI technologies developed by the West,” said Dr Chirume. “We need to create algorithms and models that reflect our values, languages and ways of life.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Dr Chirume emphasised the need for African nations to shape their own AI future by investing in homegrown innovations that speak directly to the continent’s cultural, social and economic realities. She warned that current global AI standards rarely account for Africa’s diverse histories and could reinforce global inequalities if left unchecked.

She further stressed that the continent’s participation in AI development must not be symbolic but driven by a clear policy shift, skills training, and robust investment in local innovation ecosystems.

The call comes at a time when developing nations are grappling with how to leverage AI for development without becoming victims of digital dependency. Dr Chirume encouraged African governments to work closely with academia, civil society and the private sector to build ethical and inclusive AI models tailored to local needs.

She urged global development partners to support African-led research initiatives, including the training of local AI engineers, data scientists, and digital ethicists.

Dr Chirume’s remarks add to a growing global conversation around AI governance, particularly in the Global South, where the risks of algorithmic bias, digital colonisation, and data exploitation are increasingly being flagged.

The Global Forum on the Ethics of AI continues this week, with sessions focusing on human rights, AI governance, education, and sustainable development.