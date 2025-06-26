Cassava Technologies to Spotlight Africa’s Role in AI at TEDAIVienna

Cassava Technologies President and Group CEO, Hardy Pemhiwa, will speak at the upcoming TED AI conference in Vienna this September, where he will highlight how Africa can play a defining role in the future of artificial intelligence.

The event will focus on the global impact of AI, and Pemhiwa is expected to outline how Africa has a unique opportunity not only to adopt AI technologies but also to influence how they evolve globally.

Cassava Technologies announced its participation through an official statement, inviting participants to join the discussion on how the rise of AI will reshape Africa and how Africa, in turn, will shape the trajectory of AI innovation.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Pemhiwa will explore how AI can drive inclusive growth and innovation across the continent. The session is expected to draw attention to the opportunities and challenges of AI adoption in Africa, as well as its broader impact on development.

TEDAIVienna is a global platform that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the ethical, social, and economic dimensions of artificial intelligence.

Registration for TEDAIVienna is open, with Cassava Technologies encouraging stakeholders interested in Africa’s digital future to attend and engage in the conversation.