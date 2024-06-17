Starlink Rolls Out ln Sierra Leone

Starlink has rolled out in yet another African country, Sierra Leone, bringing the total number of countries with access to the satellite service on the continent to nine.

Starlink’s personal broadband service is priced at SLE 1,020 (R841) in Sierra Leone, with standard kits going for SLE 7,860 (R6,476).

Sierra Leone also has three Starlink business service plans ranging from 40GB to 2TB.

This was confirmed by a tweet posted to Starlink’s official X account last week. Starlink’s personal broadband service is priced at US$41 while standards kits cost US$344.