CBZ Holdings Launches New Mortgage Finance Products

One of the largest financial services provider CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZHL) has launched new Mortgage Finance products aimed at Zimbabweans in the diaspora ahead of the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase organized by Seeff in Birmingham , United Kingdom on the 13th July .

This initiative is poised to facilitate property ownership for diasporans who have faced challenges securing financing locally due to their distant locations and it will cater to various needs including acquiring stands, building new properties, purchasing existing properties, and making property improvements.

CBZHL’s Divisional Director Mortgage Finance Chenai Chiketsani remarked that these products, emphasizing CBZ Bank’s commitment to engaging with diasporans interested in investing in Zimbabwean real estate.

The showcase will provide a platform for diasporans to explore opportunities in the Zimbabwean property market, with participation from experts in real estate, property development, legal, finance, and construction sectors. CBZ Bank aims to support diasporans economically by leveraging Zimbabwe’s land bank to develop housing solutions and increase housing stock in various locations including Gweru, Kwekwe, Mutare, and Harare suburbs like Ardebennie, Barrington, Glen View, and Mufakose.