Microsoft’s Non-Security Update Sparks Security Concerns

Microsoft’s June 26 KB5060829 Windows update for Windows 11 has led to a Firewall configuration error, sparking misguided security concerns. The error, appearing in the Event Viewer under event 2024 for Windows Firewall With Advanced Security, reads “Config Read Failed with a message of More data is available.” This error is triggered every time the Windows device is restarted.

The irony of the situation is palpable: a non-security update causes a security-related error. Microsoft has confirmed the issue, but reassured users that the error “can be safely ignored” and “does not reflect an issue with Windows Firewall.”

While the error may cause unnecessary alarm, Microsoft’s prompt acknowledgment and clarification have mitigated the situation. Windows 11 users can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their Firewall remains secure despite the erroneous message.

This incident serves as a reminder of the complexities of software updates and the potential for unintended consequences. Microsoft’s transparency and swift response have helped to resolve the issue, and users can continue to rely on their Windows Firewall without undue concern.