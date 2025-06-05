Starlink Announces Gigabit Speeds by 2026

Starlink through their official website has revealed plans to roll out gigabit-speed internet to the most remote corners of the world, including Africa, by 2026. The satellite internet giant, operated by SpaceX, shared the news alongside details about its Performance Kit, which already delivers download speeds of up to 400+ Mbps. This upgrade promises to revolutionize connectivity in regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is lacking or non-existent.

Starlink’s expansion into Africa has been met with both enthusiasm and scepticism. As of mid-2025, the service is available in several African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Zimbabwe. Users in urban and semi-urban areas have reported speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps, a significant improvement over local alternatives. However, performance in rural and hard-to-reach areas has been inconsistent, with speeds sometimes dropping below 50 Mbps during peak hours or adverse weather conditions.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Despite these challenges, Starlink has become helpful for businesses, educational institutions, and healthcare providers in underserved regions. In rural Kenya, telemedicine initiatives have relied on Starlink to connect doctors with patients in remote villages. Similarly, Nigerian entrepreneurs have used the service to expand e-commerce operations beyond major cities.

The new announcement targets these very limitations. Starlink’s gigabit-speed upgrade, slated for 2026, will leverage advanced satellite technology and network optimisations to deliver speeds exceeding 1 Gbps comparable to fibre-optic connections. Notably, the company emphasizes that no hardware changes will be required for existing Performance Kit users, making the transition seamless.

This upgrade is particularly significant for Africa, where less than 40% of the population has access to reliable internet. Gigabit speeds could enable high-bandwidth applications like 4K video streaming, cloud computing, and real-time collaboration tools, bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities.

The cost of Starlink’s service currently around $30–$100 per month in Africa remains prohibitive for many. The company has yet to clarify whether the gigabit plan will come at a premium.

On the other hand, the potential economic impact is immense. A 2024 World Bank study found that a 10% increase in broadband penetration in Africa could boost GDP by up to 2.5%. With gigabit speeds, industries like agriculture, education, and fintech could see unprecedented growth.

Competitors in the African telecom space are watching closely. Traditional providers like MTN in South Africa, Econet in Zimbabwe have been investing in fibre and 5G, but their reach is limited to urban centres. Starlink’s ability to bypass physical infrastructure gives it a unique edge. Some analysts predict partnerships between Starlink and local ISPs to distribute services more affordably.