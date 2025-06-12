Stanbic Bank Empowers 40 Zimbabwe’s Emerging Entrepreneurs with Practical Tools for Sustainable Growth

Over 40 aspiring entrepreneurs have graduated from Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s transformative Level Up Business Clinic, a three-month capacity-building programme designed to equip small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive economy. The initiative marks another stride in the bank’s mission to empower local enterprises through hands-on, strategic support.

Launched in March and wrapped up in May, the Level Up Business Clinic was spearheaded by Stanbic Bank’s Enterprise Banking Unit in collaboration with Mustard Seed Advisory, a women-led firm championing financial inclusion and development. The programme focused on key pillars of business success including financial literacy, governance, legal compliance, strategy, and innovation—elements often overlooked by early-stage entrepreneurs.

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, Solomon Nyanhongo, described the clinic as an extension of the bank’s broader commitment to nurturing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), recognising their critical role in powering Zimbabwe’s economic engine.

“Stanbic Bank recognises the challenges faced by SMEs, including a lack of funding, compliance hurdles, and weak business structures,” said Nyanhongo. “Through our Incubator Hub, we offer tailored support, focusing on ideation, incubation, and acceleration to help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses.”

The Incubator Hub, located in Harare, offers a collaborative space where entrepreneurs can brainstorm, network, and benefit from ongoing mentorship and skills development. According to Nyanhongo, Stanbic’s diverse presence across industries such as mining, energy, construction, and infrastructure enables the bank to deliver sector-specific insights to entrepreneurs navigating complex markets.

“Our aim is to help SMEs think long-term by equipping them with essential tools in governance, legal compliance, finance, and business strategy,” he added.

Board Chairman Mucha Mkanganwi, himself an entrepreneur, addressed the 45 programme graduates at the closing ceremony. In a speech grounded in personal experience, he urged participants to remain adaptive and resilient.

“Don’t get stuck on ‘why’ when challenges arise focus on ‘what now.’ Entrepreneurship is a journey with highs and lows. Grow steadily, avoid premature scaling, and embrace innovation,” Mkanganwi said.

The Level Up Business Clinic builds on the success of last year’s Starter Up Programme and forms part of Stanbic Bank’s strategic push to bolster Zimbabwe’s SME sector. Through initiatives like these, the bank aims to fill critical knowledge and resource gaps, enabling small businesses to scale responsibly and sustainably.

As Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to evolve, efforts like the Level Up Business Clinic highlight the growing role of private sector-led initiatives in shaping a new generation of confident, tech-savvy, and business-literate founders.

In an economy increasingly driven by innovation and resilience, Stanbic Bank’s incubator model is a timely intervention one that not only champions business growth, but also underscores the essential link between knowledge, access, and opportunity.