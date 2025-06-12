Starlink Rollout in Rural Zambia Taps Digital Economy for Jobs, Health, and Growth

SMART Zambia, in partnership with the Shiwang’andu Town Council, has begun installing Starlink internet equipment at nine critical sites in Muchinga province, unlocking access to digital services in a region long cut off from reliable connectivity.

The deployment, led by SMART Zambia’s Muchinga team, marks a significant effort to bridge the digital divide in underserved areas, with the aim of boosting healthcare delivery, digital education, and grassroots economic opportunities.

The project aligns with Zambia’s ambitious target to have 80% of its population engaged in the digital economy by 2026, as outlined in the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), which prioritises economic reform and job creation.

“This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and improve access to vital services in the region. The SMART Zambia team and Shiwang’andu Town Council are committed to continuing their collaboration, exploring new ways to leverage technology and drive growth in the region,” said SMART Zambia in an update.

Among the newly connected sites are six health facilities, a secondary school, the Shiwang’andu civic centre, and the district health office, all positioned to benefit from faster communication, improved access to information, and new digital tools for service delivery.

For rural health workers, internet access means quicker diagnostics, easier data reporting, and remote consultations. In schools, learners and teachers can now access e-learning platforms that were previously out of reach.

The civic centre and district office are expected to digitise more services, while youth in the area could gain opportunities in tech-related jobs and digital entrepreneurship, thanks to the improved infrastructure.

Zambia’s government views initiatives like this as essential to modernising rural economies, reducing poverty, and making digital inclusion a driver of sustainable development and job creation.

As SMART Zambia continues to expand access across other provinces, officials say the model being piloted in Shiwang’andu could become a blueprint for digital transformation in other remote regions.