SpaceX Headquarters Moves To Texas Over Transgender Law

Founder of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk on Tuesday said he will move the headquarters of SpaceX and X to Texas after a California law blocked schools from forcing teachers to notify parents about changes to a student’s gender identity.

He announced through his X account, “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk said.

Musk’s move was driven by the a new bill signed into California law that forbids school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents when a child changes gender identity or sexual orientation and Musk refereed this as the final straw.

He further tweeted that, “I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children”.