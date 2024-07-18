42% Of Econet Revenue Data Driven

By Ross Moyo

As data continues to dominate over Zimbabwe mobile network revenue, services providers continue cashing in more from the data enabled services over tradition voice calls.

This is according to a Trading Update for the first quarter ended 31 May 2024 that the country’s biggest Mobile Network Operator availed.

A movement from the usual where Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) used to earn more from voice ahead of data, was experienced by the country’s leading MNO.

This was also evident in the Econet Trading Update were data and voice revenue contributed “42 percent and 38 percent respectively of the MNO revenue compared to 33 percent and 45 percent in the same period last year.”

”EWZ data and voice usage grew by 74 percent and 46 percent respectively compared to the same period in the prior year,” operationally in the quarter under review.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe also declared an interim dividend of 0,26 US cents per share for the quarter to May 2024.

