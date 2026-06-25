South African law enforcement agencies and private security conglomerates are mobilising an intensive defence apparatus ahead of a nationwide protest shutdown scheduled for June 30, 2026 which will affect foreigner in the nation including Zimbabwe. Spearheaded by the anti-immigrant movement March and March, the social media-driven demonstration has triggered an expensive, multi-layered security response designed to prevent a recurrence of the catastrophic civil unrest that devastated the country in July 2021.

Firoz Cachalia, South Africa’s Acting Minister of Police, revealed that the state’s deployment to mitigate potential threats around the shutdown will cost approximately R600 million.

Addressing the media, Cachalia emphasised that authorities are taking absolutely no chances. Armed with precise intelligence regarding regional mobilisation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security (JCPS) Cluster are deploying officers to identified hotspots and plan to use drones to monitor real-time threats. The ministry will also strictly monitor social media channels for any incitement to violence.

The state’s law enforcement efforts are being heavily reinforced by the private sector. Fidelity Services Group, South Africa’s largest private security firm, has placed helicopters and drone pilots on standby, alongside armoured personnel carriers and specialised tactical personnel. Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed that the company’s National Joint Operations Centre (JOC) is working in lockstep with SAPS. The firm is also leveraging its extensive network of public-space cameras to provide immediate situational awareness and rapid-response capabilities.

Current intelligence indicates that the highest risk of disruption is concentrated in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the exact sub-regions that bore the brunt of the 2021 riots, which claimed over 300 lives and inflicted a R50 billion blow to the national GDP. Target areas include transport routes, town centres, business districts, and foreign-owned businesses.

While the March and March organisers claim their push for mass deportations is not xenophobic, a recent uptick in violence against foreign nationals has heightened anxieties across the country. With billions of Rands in economic infrastructure on the line, the unified front between SAPS and private networks signals a strict, zero-tolerance approach to any attempts at national destabilisation.