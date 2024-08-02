New Digital Tools Help Zimbabwe’s Economy Grow by 4.5% – President Mnangagwa

By Ross Moyo

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.5 percent in 2023 experienced by Zimbabwe was a culmination of many factors including e-enabled Whole of Government Perfomance Management System (WoGPMS), and the Executive Electronic Dashboard (EED) which improved project planning and their implemenation, monitoring and reporting creating an enabling environment that saw Zimbabwe leap to GDP growth.

In his preliminary or preparatory statement and introduction, stating purpose, aims, and justification, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, confirmed that “judicious implementation of the e-enabled Whole of Government Performance Management System (WoGPMS) and the Executive Electronic Dashboard (EED), improved project planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting.”

The Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet was contributing his introduction to the collection of concise detailed information about what the Second Republic has achieved , so far

“an invaluable compendium of useful information about the government’s projects.”

The Zimbabwean President Dr Emerson Mnangagwa said all the achievements in a Compendium of Projects undertaken last year that was compiled by the Office of the President and Cabinet through Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo.

Dr Gumbo noted that the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, continued to register landmark achievements towards the betterment of Zimbabweans, in his preface to the Compedium.

“Tangible programmes and projects were delivered across all sectors of the economy with agriculture, mining, social services and transport leading the transformative agenda. The programmes and projects contributed to a stable and sustained economic growth path, recording a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 4.5 percent in 2023. The socio-economic growth is also evidenced by an increase in local natural resource exploitation, up-scaling of skills, increased employment creation and modernisation of infrastructure and improved livelihoods among other successes recorded.

“This 2023 Compendium is the fourth edition after the 2018-2020, 2021 and 2018-2022 editions. A total of 2003 projects were implemented during the year 2023. Programmes and projects implemented across the country varied from national, provincial to community- based initiatives.”

In his preamble, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, also added that

“The e-enabled system also enhanced the provision of real-time information for evidence-based decision making and adoption of appropriate interventions. To expedite the implementation of high impact people-centric projects, the Rapid Results 100-Day Cycle Approach was used and remains an effective project implementation strategy,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“The Tripartite, comprising the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Public Service Commission, and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion ensures that regular monitoring and provision of human and financial resources are catered for, albeit challenges. Achievements registered by the Second Republic in the year 2023 were made possible through a disciplined, committed, loyal and astute Government workforce and state actors.”

Projects implemented in 2023 addressed the core needs of the people ranging from provision of basic infrastructure to empowerment programmes and projects, according to thr Compedium.

“The majority of the programmes and projects utilised locally available resources and expertise including labour, generating employment to thousands of people. Going forward increased resource mobilisation, strengthening monitoring and evaluation and retention of critical skills remain central to the delivery of key programmes and projects,” reads the compendium.