Managing Director of Compulink Systems Zimbabwe, Mr Simon Nyamuda will take the stage at the Tech Convergence Forum to tackle pressing digital challenges facing local businesses. His presentation will focus on four critical areas: Big Data, local hosting, Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and domain names.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In an era where data drives business success, Nyamuda aims to highlight the transformative potential of Big Data. He will discuss how companies can effectively analyze and utilize large datasets to gain insights, improve customer experiences, and make data-driven decisions that propel growth.

Local hosting is another focal point of Nyamuda’s presentation. With many businesses relying on overseas servers, he will advocate for the benefits of hosting services within Zimbabwe, including enhanced speed, security, and compliance with local regulations. This local approach not only supports the national economy but also fosters a more resilient digital infrastructure.

Nyamuda will also explore the role of Internet Exchange Points in facilitating better connectivity. He will explain how IXPs can reduce latency and improve internet speeds, ultimately benefiting end-users and businesses alike. This is particularly crucial for a country aiming to boost its digital capabilities.

Lastly, the discussion will cover the significance of domain names as a foundational element of a brand’s online presence. Nyamuda will emphasize how a strategic approach to domain selection can enhance visibility and credibility in a crowded digital marketplace.

The Tech Convergence Forum provides a platform for industry leaders to share insights and strategies for navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.