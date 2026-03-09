By Ross Moyo

For many Zimbabweans, grocery shopping has become an exhausting routine rather than a simple household task. What should be a straightforward errand now demands patience, time, and often an entire day’s planning. Conversations with friends frequently include warnings about long queues, heavy traffic, and the challenge of navigating damaged roads. Over time, these inconveniences have become so common that they are almost accepted as an unavoidable part of daily life.

The cumulative impact is significant. Lengthy drives through congested streets, rising fuel costs, unreliable traffic systems, and hours spent waiting in checkout lines impose a burden that extends beyond inconvenience. They drain valuable time, energy, and productivity from households already managing demanding schedules. Perhaps most concerning is how easily this has become the norm. Time remains one of the most valuable resources any individual possesses, and once lost, it cannot be recovered.

GetMore seeks to address this challenge by providing a modern, practical solution to grocery shopping.

“The benefit extends far beyond convenience. It represents a shift in how time is valued and used,” said a GetMore representative. By enabling customers to shop for groceries online and have them delivered directly to their homes, the platform removes many of the obstacles that have long defined the traditional shopping experience.

The platform features an extensive and continually expanding selection of trusted brands, ensuring that customers can find the everyday products they rely on. From global household names to well-loved staples, GetMore provides access to a wide range of quality groceries in one convenient place. Today, GetMore is already serving customers across Harare, offering free delivery on orders above $30.

To make the experience even more accessible, the platform supports multiple payment options including Innbucks, Visa, Mastercard, and cash on delivery. At its core, the GetMore philosophy is simple yet powerful: deliver more value, more convenience, more quality, more authenticity, and more choice.

By shopping with GetMore, households can now complete their shopping in minutes from the comfort of their homes. This shift in how time is valued and used has the potential to significantly impact daily life, allowing individuals to focus on more important things.

GetMore is reimagining grocery shopping in Zimbabwe, making it easier and more convenient for people to access everyday essentials. With its user-friendly platform and commitment to quality, GetMore is set to make a significant impact in the country’s retail landscape.