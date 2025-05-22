Redefining Recognition: Zimbabwe’s Game-Changing Business Awards Take Centre Stage*

By Ross Moyo

In a remarkable show of support for entrepreneurship, leadership, and economic empowerment, the Zimbabwe Unrecognised Men & Women in Business Prestigious Awards and Business Luncheon is set to take center stage, highlighting the quiet strength and resilience of Zimbabwe’s business community. This pioneering event is dedicated to recognizing individuals who are making significant contributions to the economy, often without public acknowledgement or accolades.

The awards ceremony, founded by dynamic young entrepreneur Primrose January, has grown into a movement that champions both men and women who are redefining success across male- and female-dominated industries.

“This is not just an awards event, it’s a national mission to give flowers to those who’ve built businesses from the ground up, often with no spotlight. We recognize, support, and network entrepreneurs who are shaping our economy in meaningful ways,” said January, the founder and CEO of the Zimbabwe Unrecognised Men & Women in Business Awards.

This year’s edition has gained continental attention with the confirmed attendance of Annie Macaulay Idibia, Nigerian actress, philanthropist who will be gracing the event as an International Guest of Honour.

“I’m honoured to be attending the Zimbabwe Unrecognised Men & Women in Business Prestigious Awards and Business Luncheon as an International Guest of Honour,” said Annie Macaulay Idibia.

“This inspiring initiative, led by Ms Primrose January, shines a light on hardworking entrepreneurs, men and women, who are contributing significantly to Zimbabwe’s economic growth. It’s an incredible effort that deserves global recognition.”

Primrose January confirmed the development, expressing her gratitude: “We are deeply honoured to have Annie Macaulay Idibia join us for this year’s edition. Her presence will inspire many and elevate the conversation around entrepreneurship, resilience, and regional collaboration.”

With high-level networking, recognition of unsung heroes, and a renewed focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe’s economic landscape through business, this event is poised to become one of the most impactful gatherings on the local entrepreneurial calendar.