World Telecommunication and Information Society Day to Kick off in Marondera

Zimbabwe is set to celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) on May 23, 2025, in Marondera, with the event taking place at Rudhaka Stadium. This year’s celebration aims to highlight the importance of telecommunications and information technology in driving socio-economic development.

The event will bring together stakeholders from the telecommunications and ICT sectors to discuss key issues, share knowledge, and showcase innovations that are transforming the country. By commemorating WTISD, Zimbabwe seeks to raise awareness about the impact of digital technologies on society and promote their use for the betterment of citizens’ lives.

The celebration in Marondera promises to be an exciting event, featuring various activities such as exhibitions, workshops, and presentations on topics related to telecommunications and ICT. Industry experts, policymakers, and the public will have the opportunity to engage in discussions on how to harness the potential of digital technologies to drive growth and development.

To add to the festive atmosphere, renowned artist Alick Macheso will be performing live at the event, entertaining the crowd with his music. The event will provide a platform for Zimbabwe to reaffirm its commitment to leveraging technology to improve the lives of its citizens and promote economic development.

By celebrating WTISD, Zimbabwe aims to contribute to its efforts to build a digitally inclusive society and bridge the digital divide. The event is expected to be a significant step towards promoting the use of digital technologies for socio-economic development and improving the lives of Zimbabweans.