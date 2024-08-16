Powertel Unlocking Digital Future – Mutswiri

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holding’s telecommunications subsidiary, Powertel’s, Marketing and Corporate Business Manager, Prosper Mutswiri has appreciated their clientale base for giving them that extra push to continue being the leading service provider which has seen the utility’s commitment to unlock the digital future of the nation and world wide.

Mutswiri said this, recently during Powertel’s 25th anniversary commemorations,

“From our point of view, continued feedback is what powers great service. As we walk together this journey of unlocking the digital future, we would like to take this opportunity to assure you of our commitment to exceptional service, engage and receive feedback in terms of how you view our service and how we can make it better.”

The Powertel Marketing and Corporate Business Manager, also expressed gratitude to their pioneer customers and re-affirmed the company’s commitment towards unlocking the digital future.

“We would like to express our utmost appreciation to all our valued customers across all sectors. Our special mention goes to our pioneer customers who believed in this vision. The initial connection established was National Control Centre (NCC) at Zesa Head Office to Zimbabwe Power Company,” said Mutswiri.

Mutswiri mentioned they will bridge the digital divide in all communities, rural included by enabling communities to join the global economy.