POTRAZ to Sponsor Innovators for 2025 Innovation Expo at ZITF Grounds

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) will fully sponsor selected innovators, technopreneurs, and researchers to showcase their breakthroughs at the 2025 Innovation Expo and Conference, scheduled for 29 July to 01 August at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo. The event is free of charge and aims to accelerate the digital economy through localized innovation and open technologies.

The Authority has issued a call for exhibitors across various sectors, including smart cities, financial technology, agriculture, and environmental conservation. Successful applicants will have their transport, accommodation, and meal costs covered by POTRAZ, making the Expo a rare opportunity for early-stage innovators to gain national exposure without the usual financial constraints.

Submissions are open to a broad range of participants, from innovation hubs and fintech startups to academic researchers and emerging technopreneurs. Interested individuals or institutions must submit their expression of interest by June 30.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“This initiative is part of our commitment to ‘creating a level playing field’ by removing economic barriers and enabling local talent to contribute meaningfully to Zimbabwe’s digital future,” said POTRAZ.

Held under the theme “Accelerating the Digital Economy: Building Localized Capacity, Global Partnerships and Leveraging Open Technologies for Sustainable Development,” the 2025 Expo will focus on four key areas: Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Environmental Conservation, AgriTech and Food Security, FinTech and Economic Growth

Attendees can look forward to panel discussions, cultural performances, networking sessions, and a pitch competition, where the top three exhibitors in each sub-theme will receive prizes.

The Expo presents a major platform for Zimbabwe’s innovators to connect with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers, potentially accelerating the commercial rollout of homegrown technologies aimed at solving the country’s pressing socio-economic challenges.