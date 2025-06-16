POTRAZ Opens Applications for Data Protection Officer Course to Boost Cyber Law Compliance

Applications are now open for the Data Protection Officer (DPO) Certification Course, set for July 2025 in Bulawayo. Organised by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the training is a crucial step in strengthening the country’s enforcement of the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07].

The certification is a mandatory requirement for anyone intending to register as a Data Protection Officer in Zimbabwe. It is also open to professionals keen on deepening their understanding of data protection laws in the local context.

According to POTRAZ, this programme is designed to ensure that DPOs are not only legally compliant but also technically competent in safeguarding personal data.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Participants will gain practical skills and knowledge necessary for the implementation of data protection protocols, making them key players in upholding digital privacy in both public and private sectors.

Eligibility requirements include a first degree in any relevant field. However, special entry is available for candidates with a minimum of five O-Level passes (including English), at least two A-Level passes, or a diploma supported by at least two years of relevant experience.

Interested applicants must submit a completed form, available via the POTRAZ website or a QR code on the flyer, alongside proof of payment, academic certificates, and a copy of their National ID. The deadline for applications is 27 June 2025.