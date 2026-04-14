The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has officially opened the Innovation Product Launch and Business Forum 2026. The three-day event, running from April 13 to 15 at the ZITF Showgrounds in Bulawayo, serves as a high-level platform for showcasing home grown technical solutions and unlocking critical market access for local entrepreneurs.

Under the theme of driving commercialisation and showcasing innovation, the forum brings together a prestigious cohort of policymakers, industry titans, and venture capitalists.

The center piece of this year’s forum is the official launch ceremony of the National Innovation Acceleration Centre (NIAC), scheduled for April 15. The NIAC is a milestone achievement for Zimbabwe, designated as one of only 18 such centers worldwide by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). As a member of the ITU Acceleration Centres Network, the NIAC is positioned as a primary vehicle for the innovation and entrepreneurship alliance for digital development.

This designation integrates Zimbabwe into a global elite of digital transformation leaders, providing local startups with unprecedented exposure to international standards and strategic partnerships. The forum is meticulously designed to bridge the gap between creative ideation and commercial viability.

Key focus areas include a look into ongoing trends by exploring AI, sustainable energy, and next-generation telecommunications. The ongoing event also seeks to provide a live stage for innovators to present functional products to potential investors and facilitatie high-value connections between developers and industry leaders to accelerate business growth.