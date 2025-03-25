Potraz Director General Honored as Top Performer

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director General Dr. Gift Machengete has been awarded the prestigious Overall Best Performer accolade in the Regulatory State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) category.The award was presented during the Performance Awards and Contract Signing Ceremony held at State House earlier today.

The ceremony, which celebrates exceptional achievements in public institutions, recognized Dr. Machengete’s leadership in driving regulatory excellence and enhancing service delivery within the telecommunications sector.

The event also honored outstanding ministers, senior government officials, heads of public agencies, and bureaucrats who surpassed their performance targets for 2024.