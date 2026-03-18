Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Dr Gift Kallisto Machengete has been recognised as the Second Best Performing Public Sector CEO for 2025, marking yet another milestone in his distinguished leadership of the national regulatory body.

The award presented at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, industry leaders and representatives from various State Owned Enterprises, recognizes exceptional performance, strategic direction and demonstrable impact in public sector management.

Dr. Machengete’s latest accolade follows his Best Performing CEO for 2024 win in the Regulatory StateOwned Enterprises (SOEs) category, underscoring a consistent track record of excellence.

Speaking during the ceremony, government officials commended Dr. Machengete for steering POTRAZ through a transformative period characterized by innovation, strengthened regulatory frameworks and expansive digital inclusion initiatives.

Under his leadership, the Authority has continued to create a level playing field, oversight over the telecommunications sector, roll out national ICT development programmes, enhance sector compliance, and promote fair competition in the telecommunications industry.

In a statement, the POTRAZ family congratulated Dr. Machengete, describing his leadership as exemplary, focused and deeply committed to national development goals. “We are proud of our award winning Director General,” the statement read. “His vision, discipline and dedication continue to propel the Authority to greater heights.As the POTRAZ team, we commit ourselves to working even harder to ensure the Authority remains at the forefront of regulatory excellence.”

Dr. Machengete, visibly humbled by the recognition, accepted the award as a reflection of teamwork and institutional commitment.

He acknowledged the collective effort of POTRAZ staff and reaffirmed the Authority’s dedication to improving service delivery in Zimbabwe’s communications sector.

The award comes at a time when POTRAZ is intensifying efforts to expand digital infrastructure, promote consumer protection, and support national digital transformation in line with government priorities. The continued recognition of its leadership is widely viewed as a testament to the Authority’s growing impact and its role in shaping Zimbabwe’s ICT landscape.