Paynow, a leading online payment gateway, has been recognized for its strides in digital financial inclusion at the Zimbabwe ICT 2025 Excellence Awards. The company’s innovative approach to online payments has made it a key player in the sector.

Paynow’s recognition is a testament to its commitment to driving financial inclusion in Zimbabwe. The company’s platform has made it possible for individuals and businesses to make payments online, reducing the need for physical banking infrastructure.

According to guest of honour Vics President Retired Col Kembo Mohadi who was represented by Minister of Sports Tino Machakaire, “Everyone recognized at the award (including Paynow’s) recognition at the Zimbabwe ICT 2025 Excellence Awards is a significant milestone in its journey to promote financial inclusion in Zimbabwe.”

The company’s commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and financial inclusion has made it a leader in the ICT sector.

The award also recognizes Paynow’s efforts in promoting a cashless economy. The company’s platform has processed a significant number of transactions, contributing to the reduction of cash transactions in the economy.

Paynow’s ability to work with both the formal and informal economies has placed it in a unique position to drive financial inclusion. The company’s platform has enabled the “banking of the unbanked,” making it possible for individuals and businesses to access financial services previously unavailable to them.

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations driving innovation and growth in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. The awards feature 23 distinct categories, including Digital Inclusion Champion, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year.

Paynow’s success is a result of its customer-centric approach and commitment to innovation. The company continues to develop new features and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The award is a testament to Paynow’s position as a leader in digital innovation and a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s digital economy. The company’s success has been recognized by various stakeholders, including the government, industry leaders, and customers.

