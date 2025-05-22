Parliament to Get AI-Powered Digital Tools for Enhanced Efficiency – Mudenda

Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Advocate Jacob F.N. Mudenda, has announced that Parliament is collaborating with tertiary institutions to develop specialized digital tools designed to streamline transcription, editing, and publishing of parliamentary proceedings. Delivering a keynote address at a Mini-Symposium on Artificial intelligence 2025 at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, Mudenda revealed that the application will integrate advanced speech-to-text capabilities for audio and video recordings, enabling real-time transcription of parliamentary debates and reducing the manual workload for staff.

The collaboration with academic institutions and industry professionals aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and innovation to enhance parliamentary operations. Mudenda emphasized that this initiative will not only improve efficiency but also promote transparency and accountability in the legislative process.

The Speaker highlighted the importance of harnessing the potential of AI and innovation to address socio-economic challenges facing the country. He encouraged universities and colleges to commit to public service by providing practical solutions to development issues affecting industries, public institutions, and communities.

Mudenda also emphasized the need for research conducted in tertiary institutions to be applied to real-world problems, contributing to national progress. The Parliament of Zimbabwe is committed to collaborating with academic institutions and technological partners to develop approaches that respect the country’s unique national sovereignty.

This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing Parliament’s operations, making them more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of citizens. By embracing AI-powered digital tools, Parliament can enhance its role in promoting good governance, accountability, and socio-economic development.