Mudenda Unveils Parliament’s New Chatbot Initiative

Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Advocate Jacob F.N. Mudenda, has announced a groundbreaking initiative to develop a chatbot that will provide citizens with instant access to constituency information on their mobile devices. Addressing a Mini-Symposium on artificial intelligence 22 May 2025 at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, Mudenda emphasized that this innovative approach will cater to the needs of a digitally savvy population, particularly younger generations and those who expect readily available information.

The chatbot, once completed, will enable citizens to inquire about parliamentary proceedings, understand legislative processes, and explore civic engagement opportunities directly from their smartphones. This development aims to bridge the gap between Parliament and the public, fostering greater transparency and accessibility.

Mudenda highlighted that the chatbot will play a crucial role in ensuring that citizens are well-informed about parliamentary activities, thereby promoting civic participation and engagement. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Parliament can enhance its operations, making them more efficient and responsive to the needs of the people.

The introduction of the chatbot is part of a broader effort to harness the potential of technology in improving parliamentary processes. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, this initiative positions Parliament at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that it remains relevant and accessible to all citizens.

With this development, Zimbabwe’s Parliament is set to become more inclusive, transparent, and responsive to the needs of its citizens, reflecting a commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of society.