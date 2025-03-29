America Invests USD $26 million in building Zimbabwe’s Impilo electronic health record system

By Ross Moyo

The United States of America has invested USD $26 million in building Zimbabwe’s Impilo electronic health record system. This is only the latest in funding from the Western Government that up until recently had even spent usd$360 million through its USAID fund.

This was revealed by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont in her remarks at the Leadership in Health Technology Symposium held in the Capital city of Harare recently.

Ambassador Tremont said, “The United States has long been at the forefront of advancing healthcare through technology. Our partnership with Zimbabwe is a testament to that commitment. Through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or PEPFAR and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have worked closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to integrate digital innovations into their work. We have invested over $26 million in building the Impilo electronic health record system, a groundbreaking platform that has revolutionized patient care in Zimbabwe. Health care workers can now retrieve medical records in a fraction of the time it took them before. This means lower wait times for patients and access to reliable – sometimes lifesaving – data. The electronic health record system has set a new standard for healthcare delivery.”

America’s top diplomat added that, “America’s efforts don’t end there. Investments in laboratory technologies have transformed care for people living with HIV. With the introduction of new viral load testing tools, Zimbabwe can now conduct over a million tests annually, ensuring early intervention for patients. Additionally, the Laboratory Information Management System has streamlined processes, enabling swift transmission of results to healthcare providers to improve patient care.”

This noble cause by the world’s most sought after Super Power is indeed a drop in the ocean in comparison to what the USA has done in the past and continues to do, the more reason why the Ambassador appreciated the Zimbabwean Government through its Ministry of Health and Child Welfare as well as other stakeholders partnered with the US Embassy in this regard.

Ambassador Tremont began by giving flowers to all of American’s partners at the Leadership in Health Technology Symposium.

“Good morning, distinguished guests, colleagues, and partners.

I have to say I am humbled to stand before such a talented group of innovators, researchers, and health professionals; all committed to advancing health technologies and improving health outcomes for Zimbabweans,” said the Ambassador in her opening remarks.

She added, “Let me begin by extending my heartfelt gratitude to Siza (See-Zah) Mukwedini (mook-way-DEE-nee) and Kuda Makuzwa of Matamba Film Labs for organizing this great event.

“I also wish to acknowledge the close collaboration of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Zimbabwe Medical Association, and the Zimbabwe Digital Health Society to make this symposium a reality.

The Western government stood with Zimbabwe even during the covid crisis.

“These advancements have also fortified Zimbabwe’s healthcare system against public health challenges like COVID-19. By integrating infection prevention and control measures into healthcare facilities, we have laid the foundation for a more resilient and adaptable health infrastructure. Now Zimbabwe needs to continue its modernization efforts for healthcare systems to prevent diseases, monitor outbreaks, and respond effectively to future threats.

“You are part of that effort. I would like to take a moment to recognize and thank the participants, speakers, and sponsors of this symposium. Your dedication to advancing health through technology is both a hopeful goal and a call to action. As U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance recently noted at the Paris AI Summit, “America wants to partner with all of you, and we want to embark on the AI revolution before us with a spirit of openness and collaboration.”

Ambassador Tremont was hopeful with the emerging artificial intelligence stating, “In healthcare, the promise of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence is especially transformative. From early disease detection to personalized treatments, these innovations are breaking barriers that once seemed insurmountable. Digital health platforms, AI-driven diagnostics, and cutting-edge therapies are reshaping the way we deliver and access care.”

Tremont mentiond partnerships between American Universities and the University of Zimbabwe.

“However, the real impact of innovation lies in collaboration. Partnerships with U.S. universities and research institutions offer immense potential to accelerate the development of new technologies. These collaborations can not only foster groundbreaking, global solutions but also build local expertise through training programs and fellowships. For example, Dr. Charles Chiedza Maponga leads international collaboration between Buffalo University in New York and the University of Zimbabwe through the International Pharmacotherapy Education and Research Initiative. Together, we can create precision medicine, advance telehealth solutions, and build next-generation medical devices that empower healthcare providers and patients alike.”

She even praised exchange programs between the two countries which birthed a local innovator in ZimSmart Health, Dr Admore Jokwiro, “I am particularly proud of alumni from our exchange programs who are making significant strides in digital health. People like Dr. Admore Jokwiro (jock-WEE-roh) and Marlon Ralph Nyakabau (NEE-yah-kah-BOW), present with us today, are shining examples of the impact of these partnerships. Dr. Jokwiro(jock-WEE-roh) is a 2019 Hubert Humphrey Exchange Fellow who today leads ZimSmart Villages, which provides telehealth services through digital platforms and runs programs to improve access in underserved areas in Manicaland. Dr. Nyakabau (NEE-yah-kah-BOW) is a Mandela Washington Fellowship alumnus who’s focused on how startups and entrepreneurship can contribute to digital health solutions.”

“Our shared vision is clear: we want a future where diseases are detected early, treated effectively, and managed with dignity. By embracing innovation, we can ensure better outcomes for patients while supporting the dedicated healthcare providers who care for them.

“As we gather today, I encourage all of you—researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders alike—to engage openly. The Trump Administration has made clear its focus on the power of business to fuel innovation and design solutions. That means building teams that draw on the expertise of each member – whether medical, policy, or the private sector. But whatever your expertise, the goal is the same – to harness innovation to build a healthier and more prosperous future.

“As part of that team, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome Dr. Mohamed Aburawi (a-bu-RAH-wee), who has traveled all the way from Boston in the United States to join us today.

“Dr. Aburawi (a-bu-RAH-wee) is the founder of Atarona Ventures, which invests in the transformative power of global health equity, biotech, education, and renewable energy. His AI-powered digital health platform, Speetar, has revolutionized healthcare delivery in Africa and the Middle East. It now connects over 5,000 global providers and serves millions of beneficiaries. Both our exchange alumna Siza Mukwedini (mook-way-DEE-nee) – who was the driving force behind this symposium – and Dr. Aburawi (a-bu-RAH-wee) are fellows of the Echoing Green Fellowship Program, a U.S.-based initiative to empower visionary leaders. When they met in Ghana in 2024, Siza was inspired by Dr. Aburawi’s (a-bu-RAH-wee) journey in integrating technology in health and his work in the United States.

“So on behalf of the people of the United States, thank you for spending your Saturday with us. Dr. Aburawi (a-bu-RAH-wee), thank you for traveling all this way.

“I look forward to hearing what you have to say. Thank you.”

America’s top Diplomat ended with hope of future and ongoing engagement and feedback between the two countries.