Samsung To Launch Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Samsung is launching its Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition flagship this September. The foldable Smartphone will sport a 200 MP main sensor similar to the ISOCELL HP2 found in the Galaxy S24 ultra.

The new phone should have an 8″ foldable panel, a 6.5″ cover screen, and a 10.6 mm thickness in its folded state. We are also waiting to learn more about the chipset and the battery technology and capacity, but this would be once the phone launches in either September or October.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will compete against the Magic V3 and Mix Fold 4, but rumors are suggesting this would happen only in Korea and China; Samsung is not planning to launch this foldable on the global market just yet.