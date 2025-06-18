OpenAI Brings AI-Powered Image Creation to WhatsApp via DALL·E

OpenAI has launched its DALL·E image generation tool on WhatsApp, giving users worldwide the power to create AI-generated images directly in their chats using simple text prompts.

The new feature marks a major step in bringing generative AI into mainstream communication. It allows WhatsApp users to create and edit images on the go, previously only possible through the ChatGPT web or mobile app.

The development is part of OpenAI’s push to integrate creative AI tools into platforms used daily. “Making powerful tools like DALL·E accessible in messaging apps helps broaden reach and impact,” the company posted during the launch announcement on X.

By Ruvarashe Gora

WhatsApp, with over two billion active users globally, becomes one of the most widely-used platforms to embed generative AI tools natively. The rollout also comes at a time when Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, is exploring new monetisation strategies, including the introduction of in-app advertising, an unprecedented shift for the ad-free service.

As competition intensifies in the AI and messaging sectors, OpenAI’s latest move positions ChatGPT not just as a chatbot, but as a creative companion embedded in users’ daily lives. The integration may also serve as a strategic counterbalance to Google’s Gemini and Meta’s AI image generation tools, as big tech companies race to dominate AI utility in mobile communication.